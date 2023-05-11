First critically endangered lemur born in Calgary

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has welcomed a new lemur pup to its conspiracy at the Land of Lemurs. Mom Eny, dad Menabe and the unnamed baby are off-exhibit for some much-needed family time. (Supplied/Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo) The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has welcomed a new lemur pup to its conspiracy at the Land of Lemurs. Mom Eny, dad Menabe and the unnamed baby are off-exhibit for some much-needed family time. (Supplied/Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina