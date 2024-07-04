First Flip breakfast unofficially kicks off Calgary Stampede season
As the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth gets ready to welcome thousands of visitors, Calgary Stampede events are kicking off around the city.
The First Flip, an annual pancake breakfast marking the start of festivities for many, starts 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Premier Danielle Smith, Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Canada’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault will be speaking at the breakfast.
The hungry crowds will also be treated to various entertainment throughout the morning.
While flapjack fans get their fill, final preparations are underway at Stampede Park.
Sneak-a-peek will give thousands of people early access to the park Thursday night.
This year, the newly-expanded BMO Centre will be a refuge for those looking to get out of the rain or take a break from the sun.
The Stampede will also follow outdoor water restrictions by using non-potable water for competition grooming and to clean the midway.
Off the grounds, bars, restaurants and music festival tents are also working around the clock to welcome thousands of guests for the next 11 days.
The official kickoff to the Calgary Stampede is the parade on Friday morning.
It starts at 9 a.m. and will wind it’s way down Ninth Avenue before turning at 10 Street and heading back down Sixth Avenue.
A map of the parade route, courtesy the Calgary Stampede. (Supplied)
CTV News Calgary will be broadcasting the parade live on TV and online.
WEATHER Temperatures rising in Calgary but more thunderstorms possible
