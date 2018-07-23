The reintroduction of plains bison to Banff National Park last year has proven successful as the herd continues to grow in numbers.

In February 2017, 16 bison, including pregnant cows, were relocated from Elk Island National Park to Banff National Park and into a remote pasture in the park’s Panther Valley. The location is approximately 40 kilometres from the nearest trail head.

On July 23, 2018, Parks Canada officials confirmed the herd had grown following the arrival of three calves that were ‘Made in Banff’ and there is the potential for as many as six more bison births within the herd this calving season. Parks Canada says the three newborns are the first ‘Made in Banff’ bison calves in over 140 years. The herd did expand in 2017 with the arrival of 10 healthy calves.

Bison calves are affectionately known as little reds due to the initial colour of their fur that turns dark brown as they age.

Parks Canada has planned a full release of the bison into the park’s eastern slopes in the coming months.