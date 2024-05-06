CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 London Drugs stores in Calgary reopen

    Two London Drugs stores in Calgary reopened on Sunday following a cyber attack on April 28, 2024.
    Share

    London Drugs has reopened two of its Calgary stores following a widespread cyber attack last week.

    The company said the locations are at Shawville Boulevard S.E. and 130 Avenue S.E.

    On April 28, 79 locations of London Drugs in Western Canada were closed in response to a cyber security incident.

    The company has not provided a timeline for when the other locations could reopen.

