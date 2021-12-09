First Nations say coal company misrepresenting relationships to review group

Two Alberta First Nations say a coal company hoping to develop a mine in the province's Rocky Mountains isn't being accurate about its relationship with their communities.

The Kainai and Siksika First Nations have filed letters with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada that criticize how Montem Resources describes its relationship with them in its project description.

In filings with the assessment agency, Montem says consultation has been ongoing and regular.

But the First Nations say their relationships with Montem have "decayed."

They say Montem, the company behind the Tent Mountain project, offered funds to study the impact of the proposed mine in exchange for the First Nations dropping their request for a federal environmental review.

They say they haven't had serious talks with Montem since July.

Montem head Peter Doyle says in an email that he recognizes the concerns from the First Nations and will try to improve the situation.