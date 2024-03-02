First round of Brier Battle of Alberta goes to Airdrie’s Aaron Sluchinski
A different kind of Battle of Alberta took place Friday night at the Montana’s Brier in Regina, where Alberta skip Aaron Sluchinski’s rink doubled up an Alberta icon, Kevin Koe, by an 8-4 score.
Sluchinski took enough advantage of Koe's early struggles with draw weight to prevail in his foursome's Brier debut, although the skip felt he let his opponent back into the game.
"Pretty big relief because my guys played so good," Sluchinski said. "I was kind of a donkey out there, but I was able to make just enough shots to seal the win. I needed to put it away a little bit better.
"It was awesome to go out there and play in front of our fans, and first Brier win feels good."
Koe had a shot in the tenth end of extending the match, but missed a takeout on his final rock, allowing Sluchinski to steal two and pad his margin to 8-4.
Sluchinski extended his win streak over four-time Brier champion Koe to three in a row. Sluchinski beat Koe in both a playoff game and the final of the Alberta's men's championship.
Alberta third Jeremy Harty shot 91 per cent in his first-ever Brier game.
Afterward, he suggested Brier fans wondering who Sluchinski is should google him.
“If you’ve watched any of our YouTube games, he makes some crazy shots to win games for us or keep us in games – he’s just fun to watch when he gets into that zone.”
Even though he shot 91 per cent, Harty conceded there were a few nerves at the team’s Brier debut.
“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “I felt like we had nerves at the hotel, and then once we got on the ice, and settled in after the first couple ends, it was better, but for sure nerves – playing in our first Brier, in front of a packed crowd.”
Sluchinski’s team has Saturday off. The other two Alberta entries are both in action. Brendan Bottcher takes on Andrew Symond's Newfoundland rink at noon, while Koe’s rink takes on brother Jamie’s Northwest Territories rink at 5 p.m.
With files from The Canadian Press
U.S. says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza cease-fire. Hamas now must decide
Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday.
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
A New Jersey city that limited street parking hasn’t had a traffic death in 7 years
For seven years now, the city of nearly 60,000 people has reported resounding success: Not a single automobile occupant, bicyclist or pedestrian has died in a traffic crash since January 2017, elevating Hoboken as a national model for roadway safety.
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
Navalny's mother brings flowers to his grave a day after thousands attended his funeral in Moscow
Lyudmila Navalnaya and Alla Abrosimova, the mother and mother-in-law of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, were among mourners who brought flowers to his grave in Moscow on Saturday, a day after thousands turned his funeral into one of the largest recent displays of dissent.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
An arrest has been made and charges filed in Pennsylvania slaying of pregnant Amish woman
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday and charged with the slaying of a pregnant Amish woman whose body was found last week.
How U.S. airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza can help and why the operation is complicated
he United States on Saturday began airdrops of emergency humanitarian assistance into Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden, who announced the operation on Friday, said the U.S. was looking into additional ways to help Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled territory as the Israel-Hamas war goes on.
