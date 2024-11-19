First snowfall in Lethbridge causes headaches for drivers

LETHBRIDGE -

Lethbridge awoke to its first snowfall of the season on Tuesday, causing headaches on the morning commute.

It was only a few centimetres, but it left many Lethbridge roads icy.

Much of it melted in the afternoon.

"Especially with the first snowfalls of the year, we definitely see more collisions due to, you know, just the drivers getting back into safer driving habits and giving themselves more time," said Sgt. Daniel Lomness of the Lethbridge Police Service traffic response unit.

Thirteen collisions had been reported from Tuesday morning, which will likely increase as more reports are filed.

The Whoop-Up Drive and Highway 3 bridges were areas drivers had to be extra cautious of.

"Any time you're crossing bridges where, you know, some warm air can kind of go underneath the roadway, it causes that significant change in temperature from warm to cold or cold to warm, which obviously creates ice very fast," Lomness said.

Driving to the conditions and leaving more distance between cars can help to avoid accidents.

"The weather is going to change, and we have to adjust to it. So, if the posted speed limit is 100 and conditions are not ideal, that you should not be going 100. You should be adjusting to the road conditions and slowing down," said Gere Woldu, AMA supervisor of novice drivers.

With an increase in collisions during the winter, motorists may want to consider packing an emergency kit.

You can make one at home or buy a pre-packaged kit.

They should include supplies such as extra blankets, a shovel and non-perishable food, among other items.

Woldu says battery boosters and cell phones can also be helpful.

Lethbridge could see more snowfall this weekend.