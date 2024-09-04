Fish and Wildlife look for aggressive grizzly in Madden, Alta., area

CALGARY
    The provincial government is warning residents of Madden, Alta., and the surrounding area about an aggressive grizzly bear.

    The warning was issued the evening of Sept. 4, following a report from the RCMP about an attack on Sept. 1.

    It was issued after it was discovered this isn't the first time the particular bear attacked a human being.

    According to the province, Mounties reported the victim "was attacked by a female grizzly bear with sub-adult bears near the hamlet of Madden."

    "The individual, who was in a forested area at the time, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries," the province said.

    "Following further investigation, (Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services) determined through DNA samples that the bear was also responsible for a fatal attack that occurred in 2021 near the village of Waiparous."

    Fish and wildlife officers are now looking the bear.

    The province asks that sightings of "a female grizzly bear with sub-adult bears" in the Madden area be reported to 1-800-642-3200.

