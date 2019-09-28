Five vehicles involved in Saturday crash on Stoney Trail
At least five vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound Stoney Trail approaching the Deerfoot Trail off-ramp in northwest Calgary on Sept. 28, 2019.
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 9:32PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 29, 2019 7:01AM MDT
CALGARY—The crash happened on eastbound Stoney Trail approaching the Deerfoot Trail off-ramp in northwest Calgary.
There were at least five vehicles involved, although there was no word on injuries.
While road conditions were wet, police had not yet determined what caused the crash.
The highway remained open as crews cleaned up the scene.