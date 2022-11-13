Flames auction off unique jersey to fund fight against cancer
The Calgary Flames are selling a few unique jerseys to help raise money to fund cancer fighting initiaves.
Saturday night against Winnipeg, the team wore Hockey Fights Cancer-themed white and purple warmup up jerseys designed by Adidas. They featured the Flames logo in two-tone purple, with a Hockey Fights Cancer patch on the left shoulder and an "I Fight For" patch on the bottom left front hem.
Each jersey featured a different Flames player name and number on the back, and were signed by that player before being put on auction Saturday night.
The auction continues until Friday at noon, with funds going to various Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives.
Lavender represents cancer awareness and is the designated colour for the fundraising campaign.
