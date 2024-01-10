Flames catch fire in 3rd period, burn Senators 6-3
Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman each scored twice and the Calgary Flames scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Noah Hanifin had a goal and two assists for Calgary, and rookie Connor Zary also scored. Nazem Kadri added two assists to give him 600 points in the NHL. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves to improve to 11-11-2.
“We did a good job of handling our emotions,” Hanifin said.
“Sometimes coming off a road trip like that out East, coming off a couple of tough losses for us, these can be tough games coming back home and I thought we had a really mature game out there and a great third period, obviously.”
The Flames come back to win when trailing after two periods for the sixth time, tied with Colorado for the league lead.
Jacob Bernard-Docker, Dominik Kubalik and Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, which has dropped the first four on its five-game trip. The Senators have lost nine of their last 10 away from home.
“There's nobody else to look at and there's nobody else to blame. There's not one guy better than anybody else on this team. We're all in this situation,” defenseman Thomas Chabot said.
Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for the Senators.
Down 3-2 entering the third period, it took just 47 seconds for Calgary to tie it, with Hanifin swooping in front from off the point and sending a backhand inside the far post.
“It was pretty silky,” Coleman said. “I don't know if he surprised himself, but the bench got pretty fired up about that.”
Hanifin was also involved in the go-ahead goal at 8:57, only in a much different way. When his stick broke on a shot attempt from the blue line, the puck still trickled forward. Coleman corralled it and fired it past Korpisalo.
“Nice shot - pass - broken stick. We've been working on that one for a while,” Coleman said with a laugh.
Hanifin, also smiling, acknowledged it was a fortuitous bounce.
“I tried shooting it and the stick just exploded,” he said. “Luckily Colesy was there. He's hot right now so he's the guy to be in front of the net that time.”
Hanifin has seven goals and 22 points this season. He was plus-five against the Senators, equaling his career high.
Sharangovich's second of the game at 15:45 made it a two-goal cushion and Coleman wrapped up the third-period barrage with his team-leading 17th goal into an empty net at 17:12.
Ottawa welcomed back Mathieu Joseph after he missed 10 games with a lower-body injury. He played on the Senators' top line with Tkachuk and Josh Norris. Exiting the lineup due to illness was D Artem Zub.
“I think it can be really hard to stay positive at times, but we're really left with no other option,” Ottawa defenseman Jeff Chychrun said. “We just need to continue to put the work boots on and find a way out of this hole.”
UP NEXT
Senators: Wrap up a five-game trip at Buffalo on Thursday.
Flames: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING From wind chills of -55 to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
Secret tunnel in NYC synagogue leads to brawl between police and worshippers
A historic Brooklyn synagogue that serves as the centre of an influential Hasidic Jewish movement was trashed this week during an unusual community dispute that began with the discovery of a secret underground tunnel and ended with worshippers brawling with police.
Noise complaints may lead to eviction for Winnipeg family of boy living with autism
A family is facing eviction from their second floor apartment unit in south Winnipeg as noise complaints have been filed against them.
These are the top sources of food poisoning, according to a chef-turned-microbiologist
CTVNews.ca spoke with food safety experts about the meals they approach with extra caution when dining out, and the list is longer than you might expect
Ecuador's escalating gang violence is broadcast live to the nation as masked gunmen storm TV studio
It was a day like any other at the TC Television studio in Ecuador, with its mid-afternoon newscast underway, when masked gunmen burst in, unleashing at least 15 minutes of threats and fear - all broadcast live.
DEVELOPING From wind chills of -55 to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
Weather warnings are in place Wednesday morning for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.
1981-2024 Adan Canto, known for his versatility in roles in 'X-Men' and 'Designated Survivor,' dies at 42
Adan Canto, the Mexican singer and actor best known for his roles in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "Agent Game" as well as the TV series "The Cleaning Lady," has died. He was 42.
A legal battle is set to open at the top UN court over an allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza
A legal battle over whether Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide opens Thursday at the United Nations' top court with preliminary hearings into South Africa's call for judges to order an immediate suspension of Israel's military actions. Israel stringently denies the genocide allegation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Group of doctors accuse medical leader of conflict of interest in Alberta Health Services whistleblower case
A potential conflict of interest between an official for Alberta Health Services and a private Edmonton surgical centre are at the core of a whistleblower complaint lodged by five doctors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Deep freeze begins, but the coldest days are still ahead
And so it begins... A lengthy deep freeze is settling in and it'll last at least through the weekend, possibly into early next week.
-
Oilers do enough to beat Blackhawks 2-1, extend win streak to 8 games
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored goals as the Edmonton Oilers extended their NHL win streak to eight games with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Storm sends massive waves crashing down on Greater Victoria roads
Mother Nature’s power was on full display in Greater Victoria Tuesday, when fierce winds blasted the shoreline and huge waves crashed onto Dallas Road,
-
Arctic air to bring wintry conditions and potential cold weather problems to Metro Vancouver
Dangerously low temperatures sweeping into the Lower Mainland later this week will cause demand for shelter space to surge – and there won't be enough beds for everyone who wants to sleep indoors.
-
Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed across the Maritimes as messy storm moves through the region
A storm system moving from the southern Great Lakes is expected to move through parts of the Maritimes Wednesday with a mix of snow, rain and strong winds.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
-
Out of commission: N.S. Commissionaires won't bid on Halifax bridge contract
Nova Scotia Commissionaires, who've had the contract to man the Halifax bridges for nearly 70 years, is not bidding for the job this time because an internal business analysis didn't add up.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke hit by power outages, school closures and downed trees during Tuesday's storm
Winds were the worry in Sooke on Tuesday, as authorities say the western communities may have faced the eye of this recent winter storm.
-
City of Victoria employee fired for decapitating cougar shot by police
A City of Victoria employee has been fired for decapitating a cougar that was shot dead by police in British Columbia's capital.
-
Extreme winds cancel ferries and classes, knock out power to thousands on Vancouver Island
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto homeowners to see 10.5 per cent tax bump under Olivia Chow's first proposed budget
The first proposed budget of Mayor Olivia Chow’s tenure includes a 10.5 per cent property tax increase, one of the largest the city has seen in years, as Toronto struggles to make up a persistent deficit.
-
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
-
Elevator broken at Toronto retirement since Christmas could take 2 more weeks to fix
An elevator has been out of order at a Toronto retirement home since Christmas – and it could take another two weeks to fix – leaving dozens of senior residents with only stairs to leave their homes.
Montreal
-
Snowstorm cuts power, closes schools in Quebec
Tens of thousands of homes are in the dark after 15 cm of snow struck Quebec.
-
Former Montreal mayor hasn't ruled out running for Quebec Liberal leadership
It seems former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre hasn't ruled out running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.
-
Canada Post warns of delivery delays as Quebec is blanketed with snow
Canada Post says Quebecers should expect some delivery delays 'due to inclement weather, snow and freezing rain.'
Ottawa
-
Carleton Place homes sold for $400,000 under original selling price
Two years ago, newly built townhomes in Carleton Place, Ont. sold for nearly $900,000. Low interest rates were a driving force behind the hefty price tag. Now, the same houses are being relisted at a significantly lower price.
-
Overnight snow, rain wreaks havoc on roads Wednesday morning
Ottawa missed the brunt of a winter storm, but overnight snow switching to rain is causing a messy commute for drivers on Wednesday.
-
School buses running in Ottawa today, buses cancelled across eastern Ontario and Ottawa Valley
School buses are running in Ottawa today, but officials are warning there may be some delays as the cleanup continues from a major winter storm.
Kitchener
-
Family remembers Six Nations, Ont. man fatally shot in Miami following NFL game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was shot and killed in Miami Sunday after travelling there to see his favourite team play.
-
Charges laid in Kitchener storage facility fire
Police have arrested a Kitchener woman in connection to an early-morning fire at a storage unit facility late last year.
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near Brantford
Two people were taken to hospital following a crash south of Brantford Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Snowstorm blankets Saskatoon with 15 centimetres
After a winter with little snow, Saskatoon was blanketed with 15 centimetres overnight, according to the city.
-
Judge to hear challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge is to hear a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Sask. oat farmers seek nearly $60 million after buyer voided contracts
A group of 27 oat farmers say they are out millions of dollars after a company voided its contract for gluten free oats.
Northern Ontario
-
Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
-
Shot fired into home of Barrie family during break-in attempt by several masked suspects
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Winnipeg
-
'I don't think it's really my fault': Winnipeg woman facing $100K in fines for fires in vacant home
A Winnipeg woman is facing more than $100,000 worth of fines because of fires in her vacant home.
-
Noise complaints may lead to eviction for Winnipeg family of boy living with autism
A family is facing eviction from their second floor apartment unit in south Winnipeg as noise complaints have been filed against them.
-
Restaurant looking to make changes after 33 last-minute cancellations over weekend
A Manitoba restaurant is considering measures to prevent last-minute cancellations after dealing with a rash of no-shows over the weekend.
Regina
-
Judge to hear challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge is to hear a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Snowfall warnings move to east central Sask. as Alberta clipper moves through
An Alberta clipper system is expected to bring up to 15 centimetres of snow to Yorkton and other areas of east central Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.