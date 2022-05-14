Flames coach Darryl Sutter brings Game 7 savvy to series finale against Stars

Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter stands behind Dillon Dube, Calle Jarnkrok and Blake Coleman, from left, as he watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 3-2 in overtime (AP Photo/Craig Lassig). Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter stands behind Dillon Dube, Calle Jarnkrok and Blake Coleman, from left, as he watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 3-2 in overtime (AP Photo/Craig Lassig).

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned

A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in what authorities described as 'racially motived violent extremism,' killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered, authorities said.

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina