Flames defenceman Chris Tanev on the road to recovery after taking puck to the head

Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev wasn't on the ice on Wednesday for the team's morning skate, but that was to be expected. Tanev is still feeling the affects of taking a puck to the head in Monday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tanev won't play on Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks but Flames coach Darryl Sutter added that there is good news concerning Tanev: the veteran defenceman was at the rink Wednesday morning and feeling not too badly for a guy who just got hit in the head with a hockey puck.

"He's better," said Sutter.

"(He's) getting better and (we're) just (going to) go day-to-day with him," Sutter said. "Thankfully there was no fracture you know where it hit him. I mean if you get hit in the head it's better to get hit here (back of the head) than there (face).

"He's a warrior. I think everybody in Calgary knows he's a tough, tough guy and for him to go down like that is obviously tough to see, but I'm really happy he's OK."

Mackenzie Weegar is Tanev's defence partner. He was out last game with an illness and said it was tough watching that play.

"Yeah it's scary," Weegar said.

"You know he's a teammate but also your friend and he's a good buddy of ours and you think about your health and stuff like that. It's scary and you hate to see that stuff happen and the first thing you want to do is go see if he's okay. Thankfully he was. He's a warrior and I think everyone in Calgary knows he's a tough tough guy."

Tanev is a huge part of the team and the Flames are much better with him in the lineup.

He's a tough player will always get in the way of shots. Forward Blake Coleman says he's never afraid to sacrifice himself for the team.

"It's just a big part of the game he brings," Coleman said. "He sacrifices for us and unfortunately that one got him in tough spot but to no ones surprise he's back here today and looking good and already eager to get back in.

"It's good news that he's okay but you can't speak enough about the toughness that he brings to our team."