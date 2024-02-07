Flames extend Martin Pospisil on 2-year, $2M deal

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Martin Pospisil to a two-year contract extension.

The Slovakian forward is having a breakout campaign with the Flames, with four goals and seven assists through 34 games this season, with a +10 rating and 37 penalty minutes.

The extension will keep Pospisil around through the 2025-26 season, with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.

He was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

“We have seen tremendous growth and maturity in Martin’s game since we drafted him in 2018,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a news release.

“Martin has become a big part of our team, and we are excited to have him under contract for the next two years.”

MARTY PARTY!



The #Flames have signed Martin Pospisil to a two-year contract extension: https://t.co/tGNu3jwx3c pic.twitter.com/4KTPJEw9gF — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 7, 2024

The 24-year-old made headlines on Tuesday night after receiving a game misconduct for cross-checking Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand during the Flames’ 4-1 victory.