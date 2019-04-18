

CTV Calgary Staff





It’s now do-or-die for the Calgary Flames.

After giving up a tying goal late in regulation time against the Colorado Avalanche, the Flames fell 3-2 in overtime for the second straight game and now trail 3-1 in their opening round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Game 5 goes Friday in Calgary when the Flames, who finished the regular season first in the Western Conference, will look to avoid a similar fate as the Tampa Bay Lightning, who finished first in the Eastern Conference and were swept in four games by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Flames held a 2-0 lead going into the third period thanks to goals from Elias Lindholm and Derek Ryan.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 shots for the Avs, including a sprawling save in overtime on Mikael Backlund.

Mike Smith was busy in net for the Flames, stopping 49 of the 52 shots he faced.

Game 5 goes at 8 p.m. Friday at the Saddledome.

There will be a viewing party for Flames fans in Lot 3 at Stampede Park starting at 5 p.m.

Parking will also be restricted along 17th Avenue between Macleod Trail S.E. and 14th Street S.W. from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.