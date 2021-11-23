Flames forward Mangiapane getting more attention around the league

CALGARY -

Andrew Mangiapane is on fire.

In 19 games, the Calgary Flames forward has scored 15 goals. That's as many as Alex Ovechkin and ties him for second in the National Hockey League.

Mangiapane is making a name for himself and getting a lot more attention around the league, and he says he's alright with that.

"Yeah, I'm okay," he said on Tuesday.

"I just try to focus on my game, and all that background noise – just trying to not affect me.

"Just go out there and play my game and see where it takes me."

HOT HAND

The Flames are just back from a seven game road trip where they ended with a 4-1-2 record.

Mangiapane played a big role in the team's success, scoring seven goals on the trip.

Fellow forward Johnny Gaudreau says it's great that Mangiapane is having a lot of success.

"The puck is finding his stick," Gaudreau said Tuesday.

"Like the other game in Boston, I mean he sent Dubes (Dillon Dubé) in on a breakaway and he's the one that does the scoring.

"He's around the net and he's finding pucks and helping our team win games."

TAKING IT TO THE NET

Like all good scorers, Mangiapane isn't afraid to go to the tough areas. That despite being only 178 centimetres tall (5'10) and weighing 83 kg (184 pounds).

Head Coach Darryl Sutter says Mangiapane is being rewarded for going into those hard areas.

"That's where you've got to go to score in this league. It's pretty much a given. You don't go within 10 feet of the goalie, you're not going to score."

15 GOALS AND 2 ASSISTS THIS SEASON

As impressive as his goal scoring has been, Mangiapane is lacking in one category; he only has two assists on the season.

Gaudreau says his teammates have definitely been giving it to him.

"I think most of the guys do. He doesn't pass the puck anymore," he laughed.

Mangiapane says he's taking it all in stride.

"It's all good. It's all fun," the 25-year-old said

"It's all fun. Fun and games, right? Like John (Gaudreau) said, the puck is just kind of finding me and I'm happy to put it in right now."