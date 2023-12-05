CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames' goalie Jacob Markstrom week-to-week with finger injury

    Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

    Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom will miss some time with a finger injury.

    The Flames announced Tuesday that Markstrom is week-to-week with a fractured finger.

    The team said no surgery is required.

    TSN’s Salim Valji reported that Markstrom left practice on Monday after taking a puck off his hand.

    Markstrom has six wins through 16 games played, with a save percentage of .896 and a 2.94 goals against average (GAA).

    As a corresponding move, the Flames recalled goalie Dustin Wolf from the American Hockey League (AHL).

    Dan Vladar and Wolf will backstop the team during Markstrom’s absence.

    Wolf has played just one game for the Flames in 2023 but has 10 wins in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers, a 2.50 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

    Meanwhile, Vladar has played in seven games with the Flames, winning four, and has a 3.20 GAA and a .883 save percentage.

    The Flames take on the Minnesota Wild at home on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST.

