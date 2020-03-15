CALGARY -- After considerable backlash from Calgarians and city councillors, the Flames ownership group amended its recent decision to not pay hourly and event employees for cancelled shifts after the NHL season was paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an email addressed to part-time employees sent Sunday afternoon, John Bean, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president, said the company would be "adopting an income bridge support program for qualifying employees."

The program will top up Employment Insurance (EI) benefits to provide up to 95 per cent of the employee's regular earnings.

Employees who are not eligible for EI will receive the equivalent top up from CSEC.

"We may not get everything right, out of the gate, but we can assure you that we will continue to work hard to do what is right of all our CSEC family," the email read.

Online fundraising campaign

A GoFundMe page for the workers set up by a season ticket holder and former Saddledome employee raised nearly $60,000 by Sunday evening, with several $5,000 donations made in the name of Flames players.

Raymond Lau, who started the campaign, set an initial goal of $10,000. The campaign made nearly quadruple that amount by late Sunday morning.