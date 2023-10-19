Flames prospect Topi Ronni accused of rape; taking time away from Finnish team

A Calgary Flames prospect has been accused of rape and is taking time away from his team in Finland.

Topi Ronni, selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, is suspected of a sexual assault that occurred more than two years ago, according to a news release from SM-liiga club Tappara Tampere, translated from Finnish using Google Translate.

The club said Ronni informed them about the alleged crime.

"Today, I have received a summons application related to the matter. The last two or so years have been hard waiting for the matter to progress,” the 19-year-old said in the press release, translated from Finnish.

“I trust that the related course of events will be clarified in connection with the trial. I am away from the team's activities for the time being and I am focusing on handling the matter."

In a release Thursday, the Flames said the organization became aware of a “potential legal issue” involving Ronni after they selected the centre in the 2022 NHL Draft.

“We take this this matter seriously and will let the legal process follow its due course,” the Flames said in a statement.

Tappara said Ronni was a minor when the alleged crime took place. A court date has not been set and the file is sealed.

The Flames said there would be no further comment about the incident at this time.