Flames re-establish winning ways at home in an emotional Gaudreau tribute game

An emotional and symbolic game now behind them on the NHL calendar, the Calgary Flames want to continue the kind of play at the Saddledome that once had them flirting with the division lead.

Calgary blanked the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Tuesday in a game that started with a touching tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau, who died along with brother Matthew when they were struck by a vehicle Aug. 29 while cycling in New Jersey.

Gaudreau was often an electric player for the Flames for eight seasons. He represented Calgary in six all-star games before signing with the Blue Jackets in 2022. Thousands of people gathered at the Saddledome on Sept. 4 for a candlelight vigil after the death of the Gaudreau brothers.

The Flames marked the loss of Gaudreau to both clubs and to his family by hosting his parents Guy and Jane, sisters Kristen and Kaitlyn, wife Meredith and children Noa and John at the Saddledome on Tuesday.

"We're so excited to see the family and them being here, but also sad," said Flames captain Mikael Backlund. "Such a tragedy."

Players on both teams wore the name Gaudreau and his No. 13 on their backs in warm-up. They drew back from the blue line and looked up to a video montage of Gaudreau, with his family also on the ice listening to the Saddledome chant "Johnny."

Backlund and Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan, both Gaudreau teammates during his time as a Flame, shared a heartfelt hug after a ceremonial faceoff. Monahan, a close friend of Gaudreau's, had signed with Columbus in the summer in anticipation of a reunion.

"I think a lot about him," Backlund said. "For him to move to Columbus and be reunited with Johnny, they were so excited to get to play with each other. For Monny to have to go through that every day, it's heartbreaking."

Coaches and players on both teams predicted it would be an emotional night. After such a poignant pre-game, it was a somewhat subdued start as players on both teams who knew Gaudreau wrestled with their grief.

The three remaining skaters on the Flames who were Gaudreau's teammates combined on Calgary's first goal for a 1-0 lead midway through the second period.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson one-timed a Mikael Backlund pass with Blake Coleman providing traffic in front of Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins.

Andersson pointed to the Gaudreau family in a Saddledome box after scoring.

"There's so much emotion going through your body, and they know I love them, and me and my family will always be here for them," Andersson said.

"It was a great night, but at the same time, it sucked. It was great to see them all here and to see how loved he was and still is in the city."

Dan Vladar was a Flames goaltender during Gaudreau's last season in Calgary. He stopped 16 shots for the shutout.

"Lots of emotions," Vladar said. "At that point you kind of really don't want to play hockey, but you remember Johnny, how he always wanted to play hockey with a smile on. This one's for him."

After defenceman Kevin Bahl's first goal as a Flame gave the hosts a 2-0 lead late in the third period, the Saddledome erupted in "Johnny Hockey" chants. Gaudreau's father Guy was named first star of the game. He was flanked by Andersson and Backlund on the ice.

After 15 games in 30 days in November, and eking just a point out of a four-game road trip to end the month, the Flames were able to shoulder the emotional burden of the night and to re-establish winning ways at the Saddledome, where their 10-3-0 record tied for third-best in the NHL.

"I'm proud of them. That's a hard one," said Flames head coach Ryan Huska, who was an assistant coach during Gaudreau's last four years in Calgary. "It was a very well done tribute, but I found it hard and I've watched it five times now."

A four-game winning streak at home in mid-November had the Flames hovering behind the Vegas Golden Knights atop the Pacific Division. The four-game slide to end the month dropped Calgary behind Los Angeles and Vancouver.

"That was a tough month. Our toughest of the year and we came out of it above .500 and in some difficult situations," Huska said.

"We would have liked to have had a few more wins from that road trip, but finding a way to get right back at it … it's just something we have to keep building on here at home."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.