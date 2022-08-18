Flames reportedly near deal with Nazem Kadri, Monahan going to Montreal

The Calgary Flames are making some big moves as there are reports that star centre Nazem Kadri will be joining the team while another says a long-time member will be leaving.

On Thursday morning, TSN reported that a deal involving the 31-year-old centre is "being finalized."

Kadri deal to the Flames is being finalized. 7 year deal is believed to be the term. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 18, 2022

There are no further details about how much the Flames are offering.

Kadri, who was drafted by Toronto in 2009, played 10 seasons with the club before moving on to Colorado, where he played the past two seasons.

He had seven goals and eight assists during the Avalanche's successful Stanley Cup playoff run.

MONAHAN MOVING ON

There are no details on how much the Flames will be paying for Kadri, but other TSN reports say that Calgary needed to open up some cap space to make the deal happen.

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, forward Sean Monahan is being traded to the Montreal Canadiens.

Hearing that Sean Monahan is being dealt to the #habs to help clear space for Nazem Kadri's signing in Calgary. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 18, 2022

The 27-year-old Monahan played 65 regular season games last year, marking eight goals and 15 assists.

His season ended early in April after he had to undergo surgery on his right hip.

There is one year left on his seven-year, $44.62 million contract with the Flames.

This is a developing story and we will have more details…