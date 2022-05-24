Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead
The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid.
The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too.
Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result.
McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, including an outrageous 21 through three outings against the Flames in a second-round series Edmonton leads 2-1 heading into Tuesday's Game 4.
"We've got to be above them more, we've got to check better," Calgary defenceman Noah Hanifin said Monday. "That's a great line and (McDavid's) a great player.
"But we've just got to take away his strengths, which is his skating and (chances) off the rush."
A good skater in his own right, Hanifin was torched by McDavid in the neutral zone on the sequence that led to Kane's second of three goals during a frantic six-minute span in Sunday's 4-1 victory that nudged the Oilers ahead in the best-of-seven matchup.
"That's his game," Hanifin added. "You've just gotta be aware when he's on the ice and make sure you're not putting yourself in a position where you can get beat or you're vulnerable to his speed.
"The awareness is key."
Oilers interim head coach Jay Woodcraft, who loaded up his top line in Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, is keenly aware what he's watching from the bench on a nightly basis isn't close to normal.
McDavid has 23 points in his 10 playoff games this spring, which is already more than the final totals of six post-season scoring leaders dating back to 2003.
The 25-year-old has somehow found another gear in these playoffs.
"I get a front-row seat," Woodcroft said. "What he's doing is special. He's inspiring every person in our organization to be the best that they can be, whether it's Richard in the mailroom or Shauna in HR.
"What he's bringing to the table each and every day, it is pushing this entire organization and our city forward."
What the Flames, who were among the NHL's best defensive teams during the regular season in topping the Pacific Division, will look to do Tuesday is try and put the brakes on what's been a runaway No. 97 train.
That includes getting back to an identity and foundation that's largely been lacking for a group on its heels since the second period of Game 2 when the Oilers opened the floodgates on the way to scoring four unanswered goals for a 5-3 victory following a wild 9-6 defeat in the opener.
McDavid established a new league record with his ninth multi-point game out of 10 to start a post-season Sunday, while Kane leads the NHL with 10 goals and became just the fourth Edmonton player to score multiple hat tricks in a playoffs, joining Jari Kurri, Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky.
And then there's Draisaitl, who's clearly nursing an injury suffered late in the L.A. series, but still has 19 points to sit second behind McDavid in the scoring race.
"We've just learned lessons over the last couple of years," Draisaitl said of a team finding its way. "As you get older and as you grow as a team, you just learn how to deal with these ups and downs. We're maturing."
Woodcroft said the Oilers faced "trials and tribulation" throughout the 2021-22 campaign.
"Some of which I was here for, some of which I wasn't," said the 45-year, a February replacement following Dave Tippett's firing. "But what I saw was a hardening of the group, a group coming together and concentrating on how to solve problems."
Calgary winger Milan Lucic — booted from Sunday's game in the third period after barrelling over Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith — said the Flames need to find a better balance against their provincial rival.
"Maybe our focus has been a little bit too much on the Oilers and we've started playing their game a little bit more than we've wanted," Lucic said. "All our energy and focus has to go into finding our game.
"When we do that, we give ourselves a really good chance."
Both clubs were in the same situation in the first round heading into Game 4. Edmonton subsequently lost 4-0 to the Kings in L.A. with a chance to go up 3-1, while Calgary rebounded from a pair of losses to beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on the road and even that series.
"We should actually be grateful for the last round," Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie said. "It can take teams a full year to learn a lesson like we did. We just know it's far from over. We have a great opportunity in front of us here to take a big step and a big lead.
"The last time we had that opportunity ... we weren't really even close to grabbing it."
Hanifin said the Flames take a level of comfort knowing they rediscovered their game at the same juncture two weeks ago.
The Stars, however, didn't have the Oilers' firepower.
"There's a lot of hockey left," Hanifin said. "We're excited about that challenge and an opportunity to tie it up and bring it back home."
All that's standing in the way is a team growing in confidence led by a player in McDavid seemingly reaching new heights on a nightly basis.
"The level he's raised his game to right now, I don't think we've seen that before," Barrie said. "I can't imagine what it's like trying to slow him down.
"Just glad he's on our side."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Risk of evening thundershowers in southern Alberta
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
Outages persist across Ontario and Quebec, toll rises
Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.
11 killed in shooting attacks on 2 bars in Mexico
Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in north-central Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.
Satellite images appear to show Russian ships loading up with Ukrainian grain in Crimea
Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain appears to be ramping up as it continues its war on the country, according to new satellite photos of the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east
Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
'The destruction is incredible': 150,000 Ontarians remain without power, says Hydro One
A Hydro One spokesperson says the storm that ripped through Ontario over the long weekend has caused significant damage across the province, and it could still be days before some power outages are restored.
Amber Heard rests case in civil suit without calling Depp
Actor Amber Heard rested her case Tuesday in the civil suit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp without calling Depp to the stand.
Davos climate focus: Can 'going green' mean oil and gas?
As government officials, corporate leaders and other elites at the World Economic Forum grapple with how to confront climate change and its devastating effects, a central question is emerging: to what extent can oil and gas companies be part of a transition to lower-carbon fuels?
Severity of COVID-19 infection linked to air pollution: Canadian study
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton's K-Days to get $10M from federal government
The federal government is providing $17.5 million for tourism projects in the province, including $10 million for Edmonton's K-Days fair.
-
City of Edmonton, Oilers Entertainment Group hosting fans for Game 4 rally
As the Oilers prepare for Game 4 against the Calgary Flames, excitement is building for fans in the capital region.
-
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
Vancouver
-
2 B.C. men ordered to pay $13,000 for illegally hunting 3 moose
Two B.C. men have been ordered to pay thousands of dollars and were handed hunting bans in connection to the poaching of three moose.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau to talk Invictus Games in Vancouver after unmarked graves ceremony in Kamloops
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Metro Vancouver today where he is expected to discuss housing and food bank issues.
-
CTV News Vancouver recognized for excellence in flood coverage
CTV News at 6 was named B.C.'s best newscast as the Vancouver newsroom won multiple journalism awards.
Atlantic
-
Mask mandate drops in Nova Scotia public schools Tuesday
When students in Nova Scotia return to school on Tuesday after the Victoria Day long weekend, wearing masks will be optional.
-
Man wanted for incident that prompted lockdown of Halifax mall arrested
A man wanted in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted that lockdown of the Halifax Shopping Centre in March has been arrested.
-
Man, 19, dies following single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.
A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Shediac Cape, N.B.
Vancouver Island
-
'It doesn't take long before it's too late': 6 cases of flesh-eating disease found in Vancouver Island dogs
Six cases of a rare and often fatal flesh-eating disease have been detected in dogs on Vancouver Island in recent months.
-
Island Corridor Foundation says First Nations are key to rail line's future
First Nations' engagement is a major focus right now as the Island Corridor Foundation considers the future of the rail corridor, a director reported to the Regional District of Nanaimo parks and trails select committee.
-
CTV News Vancouver Island, CFAX 1070 win RTDNA awards
On Monday, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced its winners for journalism excellence in the western region, and CTV News Vancouver Island and CFAX 1070 are among the winners.
Toronto
-
Visitors get trapped on Wonderland rides after power outage during Ontario storm
A power outage at Wonderland led to a scary situation after guests were trapped on rides for about 30 minutes during the severe Ontario storm this weekend.
-
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders of the province’s four major parties.
-
Parts of Uxbridge, Ont. in ruins after powerful storm
Three days after Uxbridge was hit by a powerful thunderstorm that reduced parts of the small Ontario town to rubble, Mayor Dave Barton says 'there's a lot of work to do.'
Montreal
-
Quebec opposition parties say they plan to vote against Bill 96
The Coalition Avenir Quebec government says it plans to move forward with Bill 96, a sweeping language reform and update of Bill 101, despite criticism by opposition parties.
-
Some Quebecers will likely wait weeks before severely damaged power lines are fixed
After this weekend's fierce storm, some Quebecers are being told to hunker down and get ready to live on generators, or without power, for several weeks.
-
Hydro-Quebec still working to restore power after intense weekend storm
Hydro-Quebec is still working to restore power to many homes following last weekend's storm that left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 4 P.M.
LIVE AT 4 P.M. | Here's what you need to know about Ottawa storm cleanup
Tens of thousands of people across the Ottawa region are still without power Tuesday morning as hydro crews continue repair work following Saturday's massive storm.
-
Ottawa city council meeting cancelled in storm aftermath
Ottawa city council's meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled as cleanup from Saturday's storm continues.
-
Spoiled food: City of Ottawa adds more disposal bins
The city of Ottawa is setting up disposal bins at locations across the city for residents to get rid of food spoiled because of the ongoing power outages.
Kitchener
-
Brantford woman killed during Saturday's storm
The woman killed at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area during Saturday's storm has now been identified as Shelby Humble-Neale of Brantford.
-
Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region, Kitchener’s largest high school closed
The largest high school in Kitchener has been closed Tuesday due to a power outage, as the area continues to recover from Saturday's storm.
-
Not guilty plea entered, jury selection begins in death of man found in freezer
Chad Rue Waters, 48, has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death of Ashley Pereira.
Saskatoon
-
Man charged with murder, possession of weapon makes first court appearance in Saskatoon
The man accused of first-degree murder after a shooting in the 100 block of Main Street East appeared in provincial court on Tuesday by phone.
-
CFL players vote to turn down new collective bargaining agreement with league
CFL players have rejected the new collective bargaining agreement with the league.
-
'We're going to run the damn ball': Roughriders keen to focus on ground game this season
A healthy competition has been brewing at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
19 charged, including 10 minors, after violent night at Toronto beach
Police say they've made 19 arrests and seven officers were injured after a violent night at Toronto's Woodbine Beach that saw two people shot, one person stabbed, two others robbed at gunpoint and running street battles involving fireworks through Sunday evening.
-
Timmins couple donates property to farmers market
The Mountjoy Farmers Market in Timmins has a permanent home thanks to a large property donation from local business owners Barry and Celine Petroski
-
Police say impaired golf cart driver refused to pull over
A 36-year-old Kirkland Lake resident has been charged following an incident May 22 involving a golf cart driver who refused to stop for police.
Winnipeg
-
'It's overwhelming': Manitoba premier, officials, get an aerial view of flood-stricken Whiteshell
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, along with government officials took an aerial tour of the Whiteshell Provincial Park on Tuesday as the area deals with significant floodwaters.
-
Winnipeg Police looking for 'people of interest' in 21st homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify two women considered people of interest in the homicide of a Winnipeg woman.
-
Monkeypox fears could stigmatize LGBTQ2S+ community, expert says
A theory that the recent outbreak of monkeypox may be tied to sexual activity has put the gay community in an unfortunate position, having fought back against previous and continued stigma around HIV and AIDS, an LGBTQ2+ centre director says.
Regina
-
Regina COVID-19 viral levels rebound in latest wastewater analysis: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater levels have bounced back up again in the latest analysis from the University of Regina, following several weeks of a downward trend.
-
New CBA rejected by CFL players: TSN report
A new collective bargaining agreement between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) has been turned down by the players, according to a TSN report.
-
'Network incident' forces Regina Public Schools to shutdown IT systems
The Regina Public School Division (RPSD) said a ‘network-wide’ incident over the long weekend has forced them to take their IT systems offline while an investigation is conducted.