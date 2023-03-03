Flames set to celebrate Indigenous cultures of Treaty 7 Nations

Flames players will wear a custom warm-up jersey designed by Jacob Alexis and Richard Running Rabbit at their game against the Wild Saturday night. The jerseys will be available in an online auction, with the proceeds going to Indigenous youth programming. Flames players will wear a custom warm-up jersey designed by Jacob Alexis and Richard Running Rabbit at their game against the Wild Saturday night. The jerseys will be available in an online auction, with the proceeds going to Indigenous youth programming.

