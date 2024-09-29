Flames sign forward Andrew Basha to three-year entry-level contract

CALGARY
    Edmonton Oilers' Cam Dineen (85) and Basha (49) battle for the puck during third period NHL preseason hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    The Calgary Flames have signed forward Andrew Basha to a three-year entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Sunday.

    The deal has an average annual value of US$897,500 at the NHL level.

    Basha had 30 goals and 55 assists in 63 games with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers last season.

    The 18-year-old from Calgary added five points in five playoff games.

    Basha was the Flames second-round pick (41st overall) at the 2024 NHL draft.

    He skated in two pre-season games for Calgary, registering an assist, before returning to the Tigers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.

