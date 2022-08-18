Flames sign Nazem Kadri, Sean Monahan going to Montreal

The Calgary Flames announced Thursday afternoon that the team has signed centre Nazem Kadri to a seven-year deal worth $49 million.

Flames GM general manager Brad Treliving said adding the "highly competitive top-six player" makes for a deeper centre ice position for the team.

"He brings a high skill level and determination to our group combined with his recent experience of a Stanley Cup championship. We look forward to welcoming Nazem and his family to Calgary and his contributions to our team’s ultimate success," Treliving said in a release.

Kadri, who is coming to Calgary by way of the Colorado Avalanche, said Thursday was an exciting day for his family.

"I couldn’t be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base and organization," he said via the Flames' release.

"I’ve always loved the city of Calgary and I look forward to giving everything I have to this team. Winning a Stanley Cup is a true honour and it only makes you want it more. I would love nothing more but to see another banner in Calgary. Go Flames go."

Kadri's most recent season was his statistical best, the Flames said Thursday while touting the deal, noting the London, Ont.-native's 28 goals and 59 assists for 87 points across 71 games, as well as seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games, which ended with him hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Kadri, who was drafted by Toronto in 2009, played 10 seasons with the club before moving on to Colorado, where he played the past two seasons.

Monahan moving on

Meanwhile, the Flames also announced on Thursday that the team had traded centre Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for "future considerations."

Treliving, on behalf of the Flames, thanked Monahan for nine years of "selfless dedication and perseverance."

"Sean was a great Flame, a first-class individual who exemplified the definition of respect," Treliving said in a release.

"Our team and city were fortunate to have him as a player, ambassador and member of our community. We wish Sean and his wife Brittany every success in this new chapter of their lives and once again say thank you."

Monahan's season ended early in April after he had to undergo a surgery on his right hip.

There was one year left on Monahan's seven-year, $44.62-million contract with the Flames.