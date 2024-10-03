CALGARY
    • Flames sign Tyson Barrie, pare down roster ahead of final pre-season game

    Calgary Flames' Tyson Barrie (8) skates during a training camp practice session in Calgary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Calgary Flames' Tyson Barrie (8) skates during a training camp practice session in Calgary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    The Calgary Flames have officially signed defenceman Tyson Barrie to a one-year contract.

    The deal carries an AAV of $1.25 million. The 33-year-old defender has spent training camp with the Flames on a professional tryout.

    Barrie is entering his 14th NHL season and has amassed 505 points on 109 goals and 396 assists in 809 career games.

    The Flames also announced six more cuts on Thursday, paring down the roster ahead of their final pre-season game on Friday.

    The Flames assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL:

    • Jonathan Aspirot (D);
    • Clark Bishop (C);
    • Hunter Brzustewicz (D);
    • Martin Frk (RW);
    • Justin Kirkland (C); and
    • Sam Morton (C).

    The Flames will take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Saddledome on Friday at 7 p.m. MDT, in their final pre-season action.

    The Flames' 2024-25 season begins on Oct. 9 in Vancouver, with their home opener taking place on Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

