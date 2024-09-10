Flames tee it up for charity, get ready for start of training camp

The Calgary Flames took to Country Hills Golf Club and the Cottonwood Golf and Country Club for their annual charity classic on Tuesday.

At the same time, general manager Craig Conroy is getting things teed up for the start of training camp.

Main camp starts in about a week and a half.

Conroy announced the signing of veteran defenceman Jarred Tinordi, who has played 205 NHL games.

Conroy says it's a one-year, two-way contract that will add leadership to the organization.

"He's been either an assistant or captain in so many places and I've heard nothing but great things," Conroy said.

"To bring in a player that we know can push and what we're trying to bring here is that culture. It was something we were able to do and he picked us."

Bringing in another blueliner

Conroy also announced the club will bring in another veteran defenceman to training camp.

They've signed Tyson Barrie, who has played 809 NHL games, to a professional tryout.

"High character and quality person," Conroy said.

"Over 500 points (505) in the NHL and you know, I've been in his shoes, where it hasn't gone well with a team and it's hard to pinpoint why.

"But he's very focused and he's ready to go. He wants to come here and take a job."

Huberdeau in tip-top shape

Conroy wants the Flames to be a competitive team this year and he expects veterans like Jonathan Huberdeau to lead the way.

Huberdeau says he put in the work in the off-season and had his best summer as far as training goes.

"I think it's just exciting for what this club is going to become," Huberdeau said.

"I think it starts right now and I feel like it's up to us to show the way to the young guys and you never know, we can be a tough team to beat every night and it's on us to decide that."

Hoping to surprise some people

The expectations in the hockey world will be low for the Flames this season and according to winger Blake Coleman, maybe that's not such a bad thing.

"I've been in a situation before where you came in with everybody writing you off and we ended up going on a run and made the playoffs that year," he said.

"It was a really fun season because like I said, you didn't have that pressure or expectation but that brings you all together."

The Young Stars Classic is this weekend in Penticton.

Main training camp will get underway after that.