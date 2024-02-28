CALGARY
    • Flames trade defenceman Chris Tanev to Dallas Stars

    Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev looks to pass the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev looks to pass the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars.

    In exchange for the veteran defender, the Flames acquired defenceman Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2026 from Dallas, the team announced Wednesday night.

    Calgary will retain 50 per cent of Tanev’s salary.

    Tanev is in the last year of a four-year $18 million contract, with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.5 million.

    Grushnikov was originally drafted by Dallas 48th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

    The 20-year-old Russian has one goal and four assists through 44 games with Dallas’ AHL affiliate the Texas Stars. This is his first full pro season.

    A left shot, Grushnikov played the majority of his junior hockey career in Russia but joined the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs for one season in 2021-22, advancing to the Memorial Cup Finals.

    “Artem is a player our organization has identified, for some time now, as being a strong addition to our prospects pool,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a press release.

    “As a 20-year-old he is having a solid season in the American Hockey League. He is best described as a young defensive defenseman, a good penalty killer who understands the importance of this role and plays to his identity."

    For the conditional pick, if Dallas does not advance to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the Flames will not receive the third-round pick, according to the NHL.

    The trade was a three-team deal with New Jersey that saw the Devils retain 50 per cent of Tanev’s remaining salary, after Calgary’s initial retention.

    Calgary originally signed Tanev as a free agent in October 2020. The veteran defenceman has one goal and 13 assists for the Flames in 2023-24, with a plus/minus rating of +16.

