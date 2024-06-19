Flames trade goalie Jacob Markstrom to Devils

The Calgary Flames have traded goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a first-round pick and defenceman Kevin Bahl.

The team announced the deal in a news release on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports that the Swedish netminder was headed to the Garden State.

In return, the Flames receive a 2025 first-round draft pick and Bahl.

In a news release, the Devils said the 2025 first-round pick is top-10 protected and the Flames are retaining 31.25 per cent of Markstrom’s remaining contract.

“Today’s trade demonstrates our focus on the infusion of young talented players into our roster as well as acquiring important draft capital, while maintaining our commitment as a playoff competitive team,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a news release.

“We thank Jacob for his professionalism and understanding of our decision to make this trade now and at this stage in his career.”

Bahl, 23, was originally drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He has played in four NHL seasons since 2020-21, suiting up for all 82 games with the Devils last year.

In 2023-24, he recorded one goal and 10 assists.

“For quite some time, we had identified Kevin Bahl as a priority player. He is a strong defender with size who plays an assertive game with tremendous presence,” Conroy said.

“While his 6’6”, 230 lbs frame is an imposing asset, he uses his body intelligently, has good mobility and makes smart puck decisions. Kevin fits our identity, and we are excited to acquire him now as he can continue to grow with our group.”

Markstrom was the subject of trade rumours leading up to the NHL trade deadline in March, but no deal came to fruition during the season.

The 34-year-old goalie started 48 games for the Flames in 2023-24, finishing the season with 23 wins, a 9.05 save percentage and a 2.78 goals against average.

The Flames signed Markstrom as a free agent in October 2020 to a six-year deal carrying an AAV of $6 million.