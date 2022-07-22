Flames trade Tkachuk to Panthers for Huberdeau, first-round pick

Flames trade Tkachuk to Panthers for Huberdeau, first-round pick

The Calgary Flames announced Friday that they've traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers The Calgary Flames announced Friday that they've traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina