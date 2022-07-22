Flames trade Tkachuk to Panthers for Huberdeau, first-round pick

Matthew Tkachuk was traded by the Calgary Flames to the Florida Panthers Friday in a deal that brought back a package including Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick, the Flames announced Friday evening.

Tkachuk also signed an eight-year contract extension worth $76 million, according to reports.

WE HAVE A TRADE TO ANNOUNCE!



The #Flames have acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a conditional 2025 first-round pick from the Florida Panthers! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 23, 2022

In addition to Tkachuk, the Panthers received a conditional 2025 fourth round draft pick.

Huberdeau had 30 goals and 85 assists in 2021-22 for Florida. Tkachuk had 42 goals and 62 assists for the Flames.

This is a developing story…