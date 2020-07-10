CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames announced late Friday evening that defenseman Travis Hamonic has opted out of participating in the NHL post-season, which kicks off at the start of August in Edmonton.

In a release, Flames general manager Brad Treliving said, "Earlier this evening Travis called me to inform us that he has decided to opt out of the NHL Return to Play Program. Travis explained that due to family considerations, he has made the difficult decision not to participate in the Stanley Cup qualifier and the playoffs.

"While we will miss Travis in our lineup, we understand and respect his decision. Our focus remains on preparation for training camp and our upcoming series in the NHL Qualifying Round."

The Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets in Edmonton, in a best-of-five series that begins August 1.