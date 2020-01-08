CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames have unveiled the jerseys Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Giordano — and possibly Johnny Gaudreau — will be wearing at the NHL All-Star Game later this month in St. Louis.

The jerseys, one in white and another in black, feature the flaming C in front of five grey lines, an homage to the music history of the host city.

Western Conference teams will wear the dark jersey in the Jan. 25 games, which will see four divisional teams compete in a three-on-three tournament format.

Online reaction was mixed, with some saying the Flames' jerseys look the best among Pacific Division teams, while others called the design boring.

Flames forward Tkachuk will be making his first all-star appearance while this is the second for defenceman Giordano.

And Gaudreau could be joining them at the Jan. 24-25 event as he is the Flames candidate for Last Men In, which see fans select one player to be added to each team

The skills competition goes Jan. 24 followed by the All-Star games on Jan. 25.