Flood watches and high streamflow advisories in Foothills County

Officials with Foothills County south of Calgary say flood watches and high streamflow advisories have been issued in the area.

A Monday release indicated the area is expected to see a "prolonged and significant rainfall" from June 13 through until June 15.

Current forecasts show the possibility of:

90 – 150 mm rain for the Bow River Basin; and

100 – 130 mm rain for the Highwood River Basin.

FLOOD WATCH

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, a flood watch was in place for the following areas, according to the Alberta River Forecast Centre:

Highwood River from the town of High River to the Bow River Confuence; and

Fish Creek.

Officials say stream levels are rising and will approach or may exceed the bank.

"Flooding of areas adjacent to these streams may occur," said a Monday release. "Anyone situated close to the river is advised to take appropriate precautionary measures."

HIGH STREAMFLOW ADVISORY

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, High Streamflow Advisories have been issued for:

All tributaries to the Highwood River upstream of the Town of High River.

High Streamflow Advisories are issued when stream levels rising or expected to rise rapidly.

The Municipal District of Foothills County sits immediately south of Calgary and covers 3,600 square kilometres including Okotoks, High River, Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview and the Eden Valley Indian Reserve.

According to the 2021 Census, 23,199 people live in Foothills County.