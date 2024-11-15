CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fog advisories issued for Calgary and area early Friday

    Share

    Dense fog created near-zero visibility for portions of central and southern Alberta early Friday, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue fog advisories – including for the City of Calgary.

    In their advisory ECCC explained, “Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”

    As of 7 a.m., foggy conditions could be observed on 511 Alberta cameras including in Calgary, near Okotoks, by Airdrie and west of Drumheller.

    The wind will pick up throughout the morning helping to mix out that fog, and by the early evening Friday, Calgary will sit under clear skies.

    Chinook conditions will develop for Sunday dropping snow and rain on the B.C. side of the Rockies and producing warm westerly winds on the Alberta side specifically in the southern regions.

    This will be short-lived as a frontal system is expected to move in late on Sunday, dropping temperatures to 1 C for Monday’s high.

    Calgary will likely see some precipitation on Monday, although at this point accumulations look to be minimal.

