'Foo Fighter': Calgary gym's specialty boxing program inspires play

A Calgary gym's boxing program for people with Parkinson's Disease is the inspiration behind a new play.

Laura Swart says Foo Fighter uses the sport of boxing to tell a story about people who are emotionally, physically and mentally knocked down, and how they get back up.

"It's about what you do when you're down," Swart said. "I think the messaging we hear a lot is, 'You're fantastic, you can do anything you want' – and that's not always true."

Swart says the boxing theme comes from her post-pandemic search for a gym that featured boxing. She landed at the Silvertip Training Centre, and was inspired by the members and ownership.

"I specialize in Calgary stories, ordinary people doing extraordinary things in Calgary," she said. "I've always got a nose for a story, and I thought this would be a great story."

Darcy Irwin, the managing director of Silvertip, says the Grizzly Strides program is for people living with Parkinson's Disease.

She says the boxing workout helps clients manage their medical condition.

"This program gives them a sense of control, and gives them a lot of social connectedness that they wouldn't have.

"Someone with Parkinson's may not know another person with Parkinson's, and in this class setting they're able to chit-chat beforehand while we're getting their hands wrapped and getting ready."

Maria Burglehaus is the inspiration for one of the characters in the play.

Burglehaus was a competitive runner and figure skater, and says it took doctors nine years to diagnose her.

She says she was thrilled to discover boxing.

"I was elated because, as a former competitive athlete, I really enjoy intense exercise.

"I take medication every three hours and I exercise a lot, the trick is to keep moving, ironically. you're moving already, but the trick is to keep strong and healthy to keep your balance, so I exercise a lot."

Swart met Burglehaus at the gym and admired her story of perseverance.

"The play wasn't born until I met Maria," Swart said. "She's absolutely essential in the play."

Burglehaus says she likes the message it gets across to viewers.

"It's fantastic, and a very accurate portrayal of people who are going through adversity and who are persevering," she said.

Actress Angela Stockert's role is based on a real-life wrangler named Nicky who works in the backcountry and is afraid of grizzly bears.

"I haven't been able to meet her because she's in the backcountry right now," she said.

"So for my character, what I learned from Maria is that sometimes bad things do happen, but how are you going to handle that? Right? Like, sometimes you just have to get back up."

The play's two-week run is almost over, but it's being extended after positive reviews.

"We're really thrilled that the Parkinson's community is enjoying it, and their story is being told," Swart said.

"We're excited that people are interested in it, but it's got live music, real boxing and a good story."

The term 'foo fighters' was used by pilots in World War II to describe unidentified flying objects.

Swart says it relates to the play, in that there's an "alien/unidentified object, a non-fighter, entering the arena/theatre of combat, as it were, and creating confusion for those around her."