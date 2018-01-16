Emergency crews have dealt with an ammonia leak at the Sysco Food Services warehouse in the city’s southeast.

Crews were called to the warehouse at 4639 72 Avenue S.E. at about 8:40 p.m. after alarms went off in the facility.

About 54 people were evacuated from the building and transit buses were brought in to keep them warm while crews assessed the situation.

The leak was isolated to one area and ammonia levels were found to be 100 parts per millio.

Calgary fire and EMS officials say no one was exposed and no injuries were reported.

The warehouse was ventilated and the company is now working on repairs.