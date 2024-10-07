CALGARY
Calgary

    • Foothills County man charged with firearms offences, animal cruelty

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    RCMP arrested and charged a 38-year-old Foothills County man in connection with firearms offences as well as animal neglect.

    On Sept. 3, High River RCMP were called to the Dawgfather Dog Kennel.

    When officers arrived, officials said several firearms were improperly stored, so a man was arrested at the scene.

    Police obtained a search warrant and soon found evidence of "animals not being suitably cared for."

    The man is charged with a number of firearms offences, including possession of restricted firearms, prohibited devices and unsafe storage.

    He is also charged with animal neglect.

    The accused is expected to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on Nov. 1.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News