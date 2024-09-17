Fore the love of golf, those with dementia return to the links

Calgarians living with dementia had the chance to return to the links this week as part of a pilot program hosted by the city.

FORE! The Love of Golf pilot program gave them, and their care partners, an opportunity to get back to the game they love.

"The program is for people living with dementia with an interest in golf or had previously golfed before," said Gennie Liu, recreation program specialist with the city.

"Most of them have never golfed in many, many years, due to some barriers and challenges with dementia."

Marjorie Aucoin says her husband Leo was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia five years ago and vascular dementia two years ago.

She says the program has been extremely beneficial for both of them, including her as his caregiver.

"He's doing something that he enjoys," said Aucoin.

"Although this year, I found him a little bit more frustrated than usual, but it's because he knows what he can do, and now what he can't do."

Seven couples are involved in the program with help from researchers in the University of Calgary's Kinesiology department.

They wanted to explore the potential benefits of bringing golf back into the lives of these individuals.

All seven couples involved in the pilot previously played golf.

Most stopped playing due to challenges surrounding dementia.

Before the 12-week pilot kicked off, the city worked closely with Alzheimer Calgary to create dementia-friendly programming, develop training for staff and make other supportive changes to McCall Lake Golf Course.

Joan and Dave Drader used to golf often, but it had been a decade since the pair had.

This pilot project forced Dave to play the game he loves.

"It's been fantastic," he said.

"I've worked through the dementia, but there's a lot of people that are there that have full dementia that just sit back. So, I took one at a time and said, 'Hey, come with me and we'll just show you a few things.' Everybody came with me and now they're all participating."

He says having his wife golf with him has made the transition back to the course easier.

"For me, it's a godsend. That's been the big deal. Laying in bed and watching TV and stuff like that just didn't work for me," he said.

"My wife was the one that really coaxed me because she said, 'What are you doing?' She said, 'You are a top athlete, I'm a top athlete,' which is my wife, and she said, 'We used to go out all the time and we'd go a full round of golf and then we'd come home and have lunch.' And I'd sort of forgotten that with the dementia and feeling sorry for myself and the reality of it. I'm not sorry for myself, I really am not. I come out and I just can't wait to play."

The program has proved to be successful, and the city plans on continuing it.

"As a result, we've created a new program during the fall and winter for them to continue, in an indoor setting during the off-season at a local golf simulator location," said Liu.