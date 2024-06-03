Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The practice of "forest bathing" originated in Japan in the 1980s when the country began shifting from a pastoral culture to a technological one.
It is described as the process of therapeutic relaxation that immerses people in their natural environment and encourages them to engage their senses to connect with nature.
"They coined the term 'shinrin-yoku,' which means to bath in the atmosphere of the forest through your senses," said Ronna Schneberger, the owner of Forest Fix in Canmore, and a forest-bathing trainer for the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy.
Schneberger says there are many health benefits to forest bathing, some of which have been backed up by studies, including the benefits of inhaling aromatic compounds released from plants called phytoncides.
"When we spend time in nature, it can help you reduce your cortisol levels, which is your stress hormone. It can help balance your blood pressure, bring your heart rate down. It can reset your nervous system," she said.
"Our body, our mind, our spirit, kind of recalibrates back to our natural state of being, which is peace and equanimity."
CTV News joined Schneberger as she guided a small group through the practice in the forest in Canmore.
Participants were invited to tune into their senses in different ways, such as laying or sitting still and observing what's moving in the forest or listening to the sounds of birds and wind.
"Just to clear away the road dust, people are racing to relax. It just helps them land in their bodies," she said.
"It really helps switch people from a stress state to a calm state."
- Forest bathing is a practice or process of therapeutic relaxation where one spends time in a forest or natural atmosphere. Simmi Latulippe participated in the practice, and says forest bathing helped her reset and reconnect to the land.
"Just being quiet, being able to be a little more mindful when we’re walking, to be a little more mindful when we’re listening and seeing.
"It’s that place where you give gratitude with the land. We’re you feel at peace."
She understands people may be skeptical, but says she is confident one forest bath would change that.
"You have to try it. If you try it, you’ll be changed. If you try it you’ll have an 'ah ha' moment."
Schneberger has been doing guided tours for years, but says the practice is growing in popularity, especially post-pandemic when doctors are prescribing time outdoors to clients.
"During COVID, we could all see that need of just getting outside. We all know spending time in nature is good for us. This particular flavour, if you would, of getting into nature and being guided… it offers a little more than doing it on your own, because as a guide, I’ve taken you through a process maybe you’ve been through, maybe you haven’t."
Dr. Susan Lea-Makenny is an integrated family physician in Calgary, and says she recommends forest bathing to her clients.
"Many of my patients tell me they like nature and go out into it often, but I tell them, 'This is a little different, this is a little more,'" she said.
"One of the things that has certainty been important to me as a physician and recommending it to patients, is there is really good science, really good evidence, of its therapeutic benefits."
Schneberger has accommodated a range of clients from individual people in Alberta, to burnt-out CEOS and corporate groups from as far as the United Kingdom.
"It helps restore people, so that when they show up together, they show up grounded and calm and not stressed out," she said.
"I’ve had groups hire me to do this before a longer leadership program, and it helps coagulate the team, and then when they go into challenging conversations. It works like a charm because they are relaxed."
Morgan Craig-Broadwith, a human resource leader in Calgary and the chief wellness officer and owner of Live Active, says she recommends forest bathing for both employees and employers.
"I do see great value (in it) for everyone, particularly in the workplace where the intensity has increased," she said.
"When you actually give space and time and protect yourself from all of that distraction and stimulation, it’s amazing what can happen.
"I think giving space for that in workspaces gives time for creativity and tie for creativity and rest comes new ideas and innovations and insights."
Schneberger says there is a benefit from being guided through the practice, but says people can learn to do it themselves, even in their own backyard.
"It seems really simple and it is, but it works," she said.
"I honestly think this is the low hanging fruit of mental health, this is the easiest thing you can do."
To find a guide in your area you can visit The Association of Nature and Forest Therapy of Canada.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Poilievre says same-sex marriage 'will remain legal when I am prime minister, full stop'
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
OPINION We used to be part of Trump’s press team. That’s why we can see through his post-conviction spin
In a political season when many Americans have chosen to tune out the news, tens of millions of people turned to cable and broadcast TV to learn about former President Donald Trump’s fate following his historic criminal trial.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Tornado watch issued for areas southeast of Edmonton
The potential for funnel clouds and weak, short-lived tornadoes exists through this afternoon and into this evening for areas southeast of Edmonton.
-
Skinner's former coaches watching proudly as Oilers go for cup
Stuart Skinner successfully pulling through a rocky start in the National Hockey League and a gruelling playoffs season with the Edmonton Oilers has come as no surprise to those who coached him earlier in his career.
-
This is where and when the Oilers will play the Panthers for the Stanley Cup
The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup. This is when and where the games will take place. All times are MT.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
-
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
-
Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team investigating suspicious death in Chilliwack
Homicide investigators were called to Chilliwack over the weekend to investigate a suspicious death.
-
B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
-
B.C. First Nation plans to dig for remains at former residential school
The British Columbia government says the Williams Lake First Nation is planning to excavate the site of a former residential school to recover possible human remains and has signed an agreement with the province and RCMP to help guide the process.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
-
Cyberattack on B.C. government may have compromised 'sensitive personal information': officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Saskatoon
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
-
Saskatoon man killed in stabbing outside Esso gas station
Saskatoon police are investigating after a stabbing outside the Esso gas station on 22nd Street turned fatal early Monday morning.
-
City solicitor rejects Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
Regina
-
Regina police now investigating city's second homicide of 2024
An investigation into the death of a Regina man over the weekend has been elevated to a homicide investigation, according to police.
-
Swift Current RCMP investigating fatal Highway 1 crash
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed that a previously reported "serious collision" near Swift Current has resulted in a death.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING SIU investigating after man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Scarborough
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was critically injured in shooting involving a Toronto police officer in Scarborough on Monday.
-
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
-
'People should be preparing': TTC union says not enough progress made in talks ahead of Friday strike deadline
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC employees says little progress has been made in negotiations with just days left before a strike deadline, and they are advising people to plan to get around some other way.
Montreal
-
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
-
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
-
Hate crimes, assaults and vehicle thefts on the rise in Montreal: annual report
Hate crimes, assaults, and car thefts were among the crimes that saw significant increases from 2022 to 2023, according to the Montreal police (SPVM) annual review.
Atlantic
-
Soaring cost of air travel not keeping passengers grounded
The International Air Transport Association says the cost of a plane ticket is expected to keep soaring due to a number of factors, including inflation, jet fuel costs, and pressure to decarbonize.
-
'Suspicious' fire under investigation after N.S. home, vehicles damaged
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles on Sunday morning.
-
'Not worth the risk': Truro police say train hit car after man tried to drive around safety arms
Police in Truro, N.S., say a freight train collided with a car in the town Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers at the Winnipeg trial of an admitted serial killer are discussing whether a forensic psychiatrist, author and YouTuber can provide expert testimony.
-
'We are sorry': University of Manitoba apologizes for keeping Indigenous remains
The president of the University of Manitoba offered an apology to Indigenous communities Monday for the hurt the university has caused by keeping Indigenous remains.
-
This is how much rain fell in Manitoba during Sunday's major storm
A severe storm touched down in southern Manitoba on Sunday, bringing with it strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Child in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water at Britannia Beach
Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.
-
Child dies after three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 417 last Friday
A young girl has died from her injuries two days after being seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
-
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
Northern Ontario
-
Attempted murder charge after Sudbury driver tries to run over victims with a car three times
A 23-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder after someone in a vehicle made multiple attempts to run over two people on Kathleen Street.
-
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
Barrie
-
Seadoo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.
-
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
-
Toronto woman takes home $287K with RVH Auxiliary 50/50
Toronto resident Sonia Beharry is the latest Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw winner, taking home $287,055.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
-
Former Stratford business owner pleads guilty to one charge
Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.
-
Two charged with shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police have made a second arrest in a Kitchener shooting.
London
-
'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
-
Ontario Health Coalition holding public hearings on ER closures
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
-
Suspect injured during arrest by London police, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to investigate after a suspect suffered injuries during his arrest.
Windsor
-
Crews battle house fire on Campbell Avenue
A fire on Campbell Avenue in Windsor is under investigation.
-
'He was my best friend': Victim’s friends testify in ongoing Windsor, Ont. murder trial
In the ongoing trial Monday, a jury learned Taylor and McIntyre had, on at least two previous occasions, been involved in arguments or fights.
-
Eight-foot fence erected in step towards safer Sandpoint Beach
The City of Windsor has installed a higher fence around the westernmost waterfront of Sandpoint Beach after a deadly current claimed two more lives last month.