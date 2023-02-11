Former Calgarian Stephen Ames wins PGA Champions event in Morocco

Former Calgarian Stephen Ames parred all 18 holes in the final round to win the Trophy Hassan II in a PGA Tour Champions event Saturday.

Par never felt so good.@StephenAmesPGA pars all 18 holes in the final round to win the Trophy Hassan II. pic.twitter.com/u8FYz5h0Ym — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 11, 2023

Ames finished five shots clear of Australian Mark Hensby.

It was Ames' third Champions Tour victory. He won US $320,000.