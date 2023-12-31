Former Calgary councillor Dale Hodges passes away after lengthy illness at age of 82

Long-time former Calgary councillor Dale Hodges passed away Sunday. He was 82.

Hodges’ family issued a statement saying that he died peacefully at Agape Hospice following a lengthy illness.

First elected in Ward 1 in 1983, Hodges served 10 terms on council before retiring in 2013 due to health concerns.

During that time, he saw Calgary host the 1988 Winter Olympics, the construction of the northwest LRT and the expansion of numerous parks and athletic facilities.

He found himself back in council chambers in 2017, when the city announced that Bowmont Park in northwest Calgary was being renamed Dale Hodges Park.

That day, Hodges received a standing ovation from council.

“It’s a surprise,” he said, afterward. “I didn’t see it coming.”

Hodges played an important role in reclaiming land that used to be a gravel pit and transforming it into park space.

“It was a great honour,” he said, of his time on council. “It was a challenge [and] it certainly kept me occupied for 30 years.”

Hodges was popular among Calgary councillors and the former mayor.

“A masterful parliamentarian around this table, who was also incredibly devoted to community and community space,” said Mayor Nenshi.

However, the popular Calgary councillor did have his detractors.

He was targeted by the Hell’s Angels who attempted to blow up his home in Bowness.

That was because Hodges openly objected to the group opening a clubhouse in his ward.

Hodges is survived by his wife of 52 years, Yvonne, family and friends. A memorial service will be announced in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dale Hodges Graduate Scholarship in Political Science at https://engage.ucalgary.ca/Dale-Hodges-Graduate-Scholarship.

With files from Michael Franklin and Alesia Fieldberg