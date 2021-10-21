Former Calgary police officer to be sentenced in aggravated assault body-slam incident

CALGARY -

A former Calgary police officer who body-slammed a handcuffed suspect behind an arrest processing unit more than six years ago is expected to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Const. Trevor Lindsay was convicted in a May 25, 2015 aggravated assault against Daniel Haworth, who suffered a fractured skull and brain injury while handcuffed and thrown to the ground head-first by the officer.

Lindsay resigned from the Calgary Police Service last September, and letters of good character were presented in court on behalf of the ex-officer by defence lawyer Don MacLeod.

MacLeod also pointed to a psychological assessment of Lindsay that said any time behind bars would be considered harsh for him as he currently lives with a missing partial limb.

Crown prosecutor John Baharustani suggests the letters presented in court don't lessen the severity of the crime and Lindsay’s assault should warrant a jail term of two to three years.



He also noted that Lindsay was in a position of trust over Haworth during the body-slamming incident because of his job as a police officer.

Court heard that Haworth suffered a significant brain injury resulting in a brain bleed. He died months later of a drug overdose.

Lindsay’s sentencing presided by Justice Michael Lema is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Calgary Courts Centre.

LINDSAY’S ALLEGEDLY VIOLENT HISTORY

Prosecutor Baharustani also previously noted two other violent incidents Lindsay was involved in, including a Dec. 28, 2013 encounter with Godfried Addai, a Calgarian who was arrested in Calgary’s East Village area.

Addai, who was 26-years old at the time, had been travelling with friends when their vehicle became stuck in the snow in the southeast community of Ramsay.

An officer spotted the stuck vehicle, and, according to the officer’s statement, encountered an aggressive Adai. The 26-year-old was handcuffed, placed in a police van and driven to the East Village where, according to Addai, he was left to face the bitter cold.

Addai called 911 for help and Lindsay was dispatched to the East Village.

In court documents, Lindsay claimed he felt threatened by a swearing, aggressive Addai and he responded by pushing Addai to the ground.

Addai says he attempted to run away, but his effort was halted when Lindsay discharged a stun gun.

Surveillance video gathered from a HAWCS aerial unit appeared to show Lindsay punching, kneeing and dragging Addai.

Baharustani additionally referenced a 2016 incident where Lindsay admitted to breaking the phone of a homeless man.

- With files from CTV's Ryan White