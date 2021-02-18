CALGARY -- A former Calgary teacher is facing 17 charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation for incidents alleged to have occurred over several years with six different victims who were students at the time.

The investigation began in September 2020 after a woman went to police to report sexual misconduct involving a former teacher nearly two decades ago.

The woman alleged that in the summer of 2001, her teacher at John Ware Junior High School had undressed her and other female students during a canoe trip not sanctioned by the school, exposing them to him and their peers.

"While investigating that allegation, detectives in the sex crimes unit identified five other women who also report having been involved sexually with the same teacher while they were students between the years of 1999 and 2005," police said in a release.

"It is believed that the teacher used his position of trust to groom female students and get them into situations where a range of sexual activities could occur, both with and without agreement from the students.

"Young people cannot give free and informed consent for any sexual activity with a person in a position of trust and authority over them, regardless of whether they say they agree to it or not."

Michael Andreassen Gregory, 57, of De Winton, Alta., is charged with six counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual exploitation in connection with these incidents.

Gregory taught at John Ware Junior High School from August 1986 until September 2006.

"There can be a lot of confusion and mixed emotions when a young person experiences exploitation by someone they trusted," said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle of the Calgary Police Service sex crimes unit.

"It can often take many years before the person looks back on it and realizes that what happened was not okay and that it needs to be reported."

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.