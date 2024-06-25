Former Chestermere mayor, 3 councillors fail in bid for re-election

The City of Chestermere has a new mayor following a byelection on Monday.

Shannon Dean won the position with 3,559 votes, followed by Marshall Chalmers with 1,102 votes and the city's former mayor Jeff Colvin with 1,072 votes.

Chris Steeves was a distant fourth with 627 votes.

Colvin, along with former councillors Mel Foat, Blaine Funk and Stephen Hanley, were all fired by the provincial government when a review found Chestermere was being governed improperly.

All three councillors also ran in Monday's byelection, but were not re-elected.

The city is suing all four men for misappropriating $655,177.13 of taxpayer funds, money it says was used for legal fees to fight back against the province's decision to fire them.

Officials say the money was also used for alcohol, surveillance devices and expenses for one councillor's spouse.

The lawsuit has not been tested in court.