Former Lethbridge MLA and cabinet member Clint Dunford dead at 78
Albertans are honouring the memory of Clint Dunford, a longtime Lethbridge MLA, who passed away this week.
Dunford, who was first elected in the riding of Lethbridge West in 1993, served until 2008.
During his time in office, he was named Alberta's minister of advanced education and career development, minister of Alberta human resources and minister of economic development.
There are no details on his cause of death.
He was 78.
NEW | PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
Saturday at 7p.m. on CTV: W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
