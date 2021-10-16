Former Lethbridge MLA and cabinet member Clint Dunford dead at 78

CALGARY -

Albertans are honouring the memory of Clint Dunford, a longtime Lethbridge MLA, who passed away this week.

Dunford, who was first elected in the riding of Lethbridge West in 1993, served until 2008.

During his time in office, he was named Alberta's minister of advanced education and career development, minister of Alberta human resources and minister of economic development.

There are no details on his cause of death.

He was 78.