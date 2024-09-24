Former Lethbridge pastor launches appeal of fraud conviction

CALGARY
    A former Lethbridge pastor who bilked millions out of hundreds of southern Albertans has appealed his conviction and sentence.

    Last month, Ronald James Aitkens was sentenced to four years for fraud and making false or misleading statements in a real estate scheme dating back almost 20 years.

    Through the scam, Aitkens collected $35 million from 1,400 investors, many of whom were his parishioners.

    After he was convicted at trial, Aitkens fled the country and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

    He was arrested in Montana nine months later.

    His defence lawyer said the judge presiding in the case erred by making findings that were not supported by evidence. They also said the four-year term was excessive.

