Former Medicine Hat police chief suing city, current top cop, officers

After a 25-year career with the Calgary Police Service, Mike Worden was sworn in as Medicine Hat's top cop in January 2021.

Barely 17 months later, he suddenly resigned, citing personal and family reasons.

But a statement of claim filed at Medicine Hat Court of King's Bench shares more details.

Worden is suing Medicine Hat's current police chief, three officers and a woman he was romantically involved with.

In the statement of claim, filed earlier this month, Worden claims the trio of officers defamed and conspired against him in a blackmail scheme in an attempt to get him to resign.

"I've heard of all sorts of sordid stories about ongoings in different police services. As for any that blew up publically like this, in a civil suit, I don't think I've heard the likes of that," said Tom Engel, chair of the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association Policing Committee.

The woman named in the suit was romantically linked to Worden and one of the officers.

Worden says messages sent between him and the woman were used as part of the blackmail and sent to various media outlets in order to damage his reputation.

Worden says jokes about him were also posted on social media.

The lawsuit alleges the officers also filed a false sexual harassment report against Worden and that was shared with media.

A third-party investigation showed no wrongdoing on Worden's part.

Yet he says he was "forced" to resign in May 2022 because his reputation was "severely damaged."

"It just depends on what sort of evidentiary record there is and what kind of witnesses he has. If he's got independent witnesses, then it becomes easier to prove," Engel said.

Worden is suing the City of Medicine Hat for not taking appropriate action to stop what he calls a harassment campaign against him.

According to the statement of claim, the former police chief says he has suffered health problems and has been unable to find work as a police officer.

He is seeking more than $1.8 million in damages.

The allegations have not been province in court and statements of defence have not been filed.