

CTV Calgary Staff





Efforts are underway to secure an emergency court order that would postpone the investigation into alleged illegal United Conservative Party leadership campaign donations until after the provincial election.

Six people, including former UCP leadership candidate Jeff Callaway, jointly submitted the request to temporarily halt the investigations by both Alberta’s election commissioner and the RCMP into the unproven claims UCP leader Jason Kenney orchestrated Callaway’s candidacy effort to target and undermine the campaign of Brian Jean, Kenney’s top rival. Kenney has denied the allegations.

The lawyers for the group requesting the order have asked for the suspension of the provincial investigation until after April 16. The hearing is underway as of Monday afternoon but a decision on the order has yet to be made.

The ongoing election commissioner investigation into the UCP leadership campaign has already led to fines against several people in connection with questionable campaign donations or obstruction.

With files from CTV's Ina Sidhu

More details to follow