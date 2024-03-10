Former wrestler Billy Jack Haynes, charged in murder of 85-year-old wife, trained in Calgary in early 80s
A former pro wrestler facing second-degree murder charges in the death of his wife got his start in the grappling game in Calgary, studying at Stampede Wrestling.
At the end of February, 70-year-old Billy Jack Haynes was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in relation to the shooting death of his 85-year-old wife Janette Becraft, on Feb. 8, 2024.
According to an Entertainment Weekly article on ew.com, police arrested Haynes on scene, where he was transported to hospital “for a medical condition unrelated to the homicide or his contact with law enforcement.”
Haynes wrestled in the 1980s and spent two years wrestling in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) before retiring in 1996.
Numerous wrestling fan sites tell the story of how Haynes decided in the early 80s to switch from a struggling boxing career to wrestling and how he was advised by Portland promoter Dutch Savage to travel from Portland to Calgary to train with the Hart family in “The Dungeon”, the family’s legendary wrestling compound.
Wrestler Billy Jack Haynes in action in the 1990s. (Photo: X@WrestlingKing)
“Billy Jack Haynes trained with my brothers.” Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart said, in a 2015 interview with Joey Styles on the WWE website. “I think my dad did train with him a little bit. My dad would bring in a lot of guys with a little experience and they’d get schooled a little bit by my dad, my brothers, me and Dynamite [Kid]. We would get them ready for the tour. He became a full-time wrestler for my dad and got the name Billy Jack Haynes up here.”
Haynes said in one YouTube interview that he only spent a month training in Calgary with the Harts in the summer of 1982 and that he made his professional wrestling debut with Stampede Wrestling in Regina. He said he drove with Bruce Hart to Regina and back, and was paid C$25 for the fight.
He left Calgary shortly thereafter, returning to Portland where he wrestled professionally for many years.
In 2014, he filed a lawsuit along with dozens of other former wrestlers against the WWE for mistreatment of its wrestlers, particularly with relation to traumatic brain injuries suffered by wrestlers. Haynes said he suffered at least 15 concussions, suffered from depression and showed signs of dementia.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
BREAKING Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
How to watch the 2024 Oscars in Canada
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support.
Some employees are struggling with the return to office. Now, the workplace etiquette industry is booming
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
'It's a dream': Joey Votto shares childhood photo after signing with Toronto Blue Jays
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Why you should stop texting your kids at school
Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.
She missed her flight to extend her Italy vacation romance. Here's what happened next
Bianca Gignac only had a few days left in Italy when she crossed paths with Alessandro Morelli in the beautiful Cinque Terre region. She decided to stay longer.
A Jewish chorus blowing on the shofar marks 155 days of captivity for the hostages in Gaza
The cacophonous wail of the shofar was loud, mournful and lasted nearly two minutes as dozens of Jews blew on rams' horns Sunday to wake up others to the plight of the estimated 100 hostages still held in Gaza.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
62-year-old Edmonton woman charged in Saturday morning fatal shooting in Vermillion River County
A 62-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged in relation to a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Vermillion River County.
-
'You don't get to hide': Alberta court finds California woman guilty of defamation against Canadian DJ
In an unusual case of defamation, an Alberta judge recently awarded a Quebec DJ $1.5 million in damages stemming from a social media account run by a California woman he had never met.
-
'I feel very safe here': Staff, users give an inside look at Edmonton's largest shelter provider
Staff at Hope Mission say there is enough shelter space in Edmonton to meet current demand but the need is growing.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to provide CAR T-cell therapy to leukemia, lymphoma patients
Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine” at a news conference Sunday.
-
Pot poisoning among pups an ‘increasing concern’: BC SPCA
The BC SPCA is out with a reminder for dog owners and cannabis users about the potential hazards of discarded “joint butts.”
-
BC Hydro restoring power after wind storm leaves thousands in the dark
BC Hydro is restoring electricity to customers after strong wind gusts knocked out power to thousands of customers.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to provide CAR T-cell therapy to leukemia, lymphoma patients
Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine” at a news conference Sunday.
-
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
-
BC Hydro restoring power after wind storm leaves thousands in the dark
BC Hydro is restoring electricity to customers after strong wind gusts knocked out power to thousands of customers.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating a sudden death
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police said.
-
Sask. labour force added over 18,000 new full-time jobs last month
New data from Statistics Canada shows the Saskatchewan labour force added 18,700 new full-time jobs last month.
-
Saskatoon hosts high school wrestling provincials
Young wrestlers hit the mats in Saskatoon Saturday for the high school wrestling provincials.
Regina
-
Team Saskatchewan books ticket to Brier semi-final with win over Manitoba-Dunstone
Team Saskatchewan kept their Brier hopes alive Saturday afternoon when they defeated Team Manitoba-Dunstone’s rink 6-5.
-
No injuries after early morning house fire in central Regina
Regina fire crews reported no injuries following a house fire in the city's Heritage neighbourhood.
-
'All sorts of things you can do': Regina community holds Total Harmony Wellness Expo
A two-day event presenting different spiritual well-being modalities and products is taking place in Regina this weekend
Toronto
-
'It's a dream': Joey Votto shares childhood photo after signing with Toronto Blue Jays
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
-
2 women injured after incident on Burlington highway: EMS
Two women in their 20s have been taken to hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries after an incident on Highway 6 in Burlington early Sunday morning.
-
Toronto police search for suspect wanted in sexual assault investigation
Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault on Friday.
Montreal
-
3 people injured, apartment building evacuated after armed assault in Saint-Laurent
Three people were injured and about 100 were evacuated from an apartment building Sunday morning following an altercation in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Rising water: Quebec lender ending new mortgages in flood zones 'just the beginning'
Nearly five years after floods raced through hundreds of Quebec communities and forced thousands from their homes, a major lender's decision to stop issuing new mortgages in flood zones is the latest challenge for cities trying to adapt to a changing climate.
-
Weather prompts geese to make early return to southern Quebec
An unusually mild winter in southern Quebec brought the Ecomuseum's black bear, Genie, out of hibernation early.
Atlantic
-
Lower Sackville, N.S., residents voice their concerns on new Pallet homes
Around a dozen people hit the streets of Lower Sackville on Sunday to voice their concerns about the shelters that are coming to the community.
-
New Brunswick volunteers build flying telescope to see total eclipse above the clouds
Early next month, millions of Canadians will gaze skyward to witness a total solar eclipse. But some stand to be disappointed as clouds get in the way.
-
Saint John Sea Dogs head coach released from hospital after collapsing at QMJHL game in Sydney
The head coach of the Saint John Sea Dogs has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for a “medical emergency” at Saturday night’s QMJHL game in Sydney, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's NDP government is advertising tax cuts passed by Tories
Manitoba's NDP government has launched advertisements touting income tax cuts that were put forward and passed by the former Progressive Conservative government.
-
'We were forgotten': Sixties Scoop, residential and day school survivors reconnect with lost culture
Dozens of survivors who lived through residential and day schools, as well as the Sixties Scoop, came together at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg Saturday to reconnect with their culture.
-
Sports collectors come together at third annual PegSpo
For the third year in a row, sports enthusiasts and collectors came together for Winnipeg’s Sports Collectibles Expo.
Ottawa
-
Here's what's next for father, community in Barrhaven after Wednesday night's mass murder
The community in Barrhaven is still dealing with the aftermath of the homicide that shook the capital Wednesday night.
-
Environment Canada issues winter travel advisory for Ottawa Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Ottawa, as heavy snow will continue through the day before tapering off Sunday night.
-
Ottawa pedestrian killed on Highway 417, police seek witnesses
The Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police is looking for witnesses after a 25-year-old woman was struck on Highway 417 Saturday night.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
-
Northern hunter fined $1,500 for shooting grouse across a roadway
A northern Ontario man has been fined $1,500 for violations during an October 2023 hunt in northeastern Ontario.
-
Suspended Quebec driver stopped for speeding on Highway 11
A 26-year-old Quebec driver is facing several charges after a traffic stop in northern Ontario last week.
Barrie
-
Winter weather advisory issued for Simcoe County
Despite springing forward early Sunday morning, much of the Simcoe County region is under a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Annual Pow Wow returns to Georgian College
Thousands of people attended the Georgian College's annual Pow Wow on Saturday.
-
Simcoe County's largest Spring and Garden Home Show returns
Simcoe County's largest spring and garden home show returned to Barrie on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
The discovery of a body, found at a Toronto waste facility on March 1, is now being investigated by police in Waterloo Region.
-
Woman charged after collision with LRT train in Kitchener
A woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision with an ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) train in Kitchener.
-
'You give back': Canstruction event returns to Waterloo to raise funds for local food bank
A week long charity event in Waterloo is bringing out creativity and compassion.
London
-
'Very kind-hearted man': Neighbours describe man who passed away in overnight fire in London, Ont.
Neighbours are remembering a man who died in an overnight fire on Becher Street in London, Ont.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man who worked on Hollywood blockbuster films turns 104 years old
Fred Kondal has lead a life not rivaled by many others. The St. Thomas, Ont. native who spent time in Hollywood, CA as a makeup artist, has just turned 104 years old.
-
Home Hardware employees assaulted after trying to stop theft: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say hardware store employees were assaulted after attempting to stop a man from stealing items.
Windsor
-
2 rollover collisions in downtown Windsor within hours of each other on the same street
A rollover collision in downtown Windsor was followed by a separate rollover collision on the same street, within a one-minute walking distance of the first collision, according to multiple neighbours in the area.
-
Alleged impaired driver found asleep at the wheel with foot on the brake
Windsor police say they charged four people with impaired driving in separate incidents over a 12-hour period, including one man who was found asleep at the wheel, with the car in drive and his foot on the brake.
-
Police nab man wanted for string of commercial break-ins
Windsor police have arrested a 57-year-old man wanted for a string of commercial break-ins in the city.