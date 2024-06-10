Four arrested after early morning shooting in Forest Lawn
Four people have been arrested after a shooting in the Forest Lawn area just after 5 a.m. on Monday.
Police say they received multiple reports of gunshots around the 1800 block of 46 Street S.E.
Several blocks were closed while dog teams and officers searched for evidence and suspects in Forest Lawn and Forest Heights.
Investigators eventually found a gun and evidence of a shooting.
Four people have been arrested and officers do not believe anyone else was involved.
Police say there are no reports of injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president is missing and a search is underway
A military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president and nine others went missing Monday and a search is underway, the president's office said.
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberals will support a Bloc Quebecois motion urging the foreign interference inquiry to look into allegations that some MPs 'wittingly' participated in meddling.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Frost warnings, possible thunderstorms: Canada's weather forecast this week
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
Billie Eilish opens up about the shock of being ghosted, and losing and making friends
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles, including 17K in Canada, due to software malfunction
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
Church fire in Toronto that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time: police
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after pair of pedestrians struck in central Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in central Edmonton on Sunday night.
-
McDonald's offers to change 1 Edmonton location to 'McDavid's' on 1 condition
McDonald's is lovin' the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup run as they created some incentive online for McDavid and the boys.
-
They're not all on the same political team, but Oilers fever has brought MPs together
They're not all on the same political team, but members of Parliament have caught the same fever.
Lethbridge
-
Assault charges laid in Lethbridge stabbing that sent man to hospital
Lethbridge police have laid charges in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to hospital over the weekend.
-
Shannon Phillips to step down as Lethbridge-West MLA, officials say
Shannon Phillips, the MLA for Lethbridge-West, is stepping down on Monday, officials confirmed to CTV News.
-
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire that forced thousands from Fort Nelson, B.C., now listed as under control
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
-
A third of B.C. residents are considering leaving the province: poll
One-in-three British Columbians are seriously considering leaving the province for more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
-
IIO called in after crash involving VPD vehicles
B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a crash that left a suspect seriously injured in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire that forced thousands from Fort Nelson, B.C., now listed as under control
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
-
Here's how criminals may recruit money mules to transfer their investments: RCMP
Ten suspected money mules who investigators believe transferred funds on behalf of criminals were hand-delivered warnings last month as officials aim to crack down on investment fraud.
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man, 42, shot near St. Paul's Hospital
A 42-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting near St. Paul’s Hospital early Monday morning.
-
Two arrested after assaulting pair of Saskatoon police officers
Two 26-year-olds, a man and woman, were arrested after a scuffle with bike police along the river on Saturday.
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
Regina
-
Regina tied a 116 year old temperature record on Sunday, according to ECCC
We might be well into June, but several Saskatchewan communities recorded sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Gun seized, two arrested following Regina traffic stop for burnt out tail light
A simple traffic stop in Regina led to a number of arrests after multiple guns were discovered in a vehicle.
-
Sask. teachers return to 'work to rule' job action
Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing "work to rule" job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.
Toronto
-
Church fire in Toronto that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time: police
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
-
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a bus two years ago admitted to causing her death at the outset of his trial in Toronto, but argued he shouldn’t be found criminally responsible due to a Schizophrenia diagnosis.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Mississauga residents head to the polls for mayoral byelection
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January.
Montreal
-
Man, 32, shot multiple times, hit by car, Quebec police say
A 32-year-old man survived multiple gunshots and getting hit by a car west of Montreal Monday morning, provincial police say.
-
Some areas of Old Montreal permanently going pedestrian-only, others just for the summer
The City of Montreal has unveiled its plans to pedestrianize some sections of Old Montreal.
-
Justin Trudeau, Francois Legault to meet in Quebec
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are slated to meet Monday afternoon in Quebec City to talk about immigration.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
-
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP, family concerned for missing woman
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Thursday hasn’t been heard from since.
-
Lawyers argue judge should find admitted serial killer not criminally responsible
Closing submissions are underway in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women.
-
10 animals left abandoned overnight outside Winnipeg Humane Society over the weekend
Capacity is continuing to be tight at the Winnipeg Humane Society after several animals were left outside overnight on the weekend.
Ottawa
-
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
'He will never be the same boy': Mother shares story after son struck by impaired driver in Ottawa
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
-
Madawaska Valley man facing child porn, voyeurism charges
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of voyeurism and child pornography following a five-month long investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Man injured in ATV crash on Manitoulin Island involving car
A 50-year-old male driving a four-wheeler on Manitoulin Island was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Friday afternoon, police say.
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
-
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Barrie
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
OPP seek public's help with Alliston homicide investigation
Provincial police hope the public can help identify a vehicle in connection with a homicide investigation in New Tecumseth.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made after shots fired in Kitchener
A Kitchener man has been arrested after people living at a Kitchener townhouse complex were jolted awake by the sound of gunshots.
-
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles, including 17K in Canada, due to software malfunction
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
-
Police searching for driver after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into yard of Wellesley home
Waterloo regional police are trying to find a driver after a vehicle crashed into the yard of a home in the Crosshill area.
London
-
Police seek suspect in London arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
More beds and staff coming to Ontario jails: Solicitor General
The province is adding more beds and hiring more staff for jails across Ontario.
-
6 people hurt, one seriously, in crash west of St. Thomas
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.
Windsor
-
'It destroys my heart': Windsor Harbourmaster wants dangerous stretch of Sandpoint Beach closed off completely
Peter Berry, while commending the city for installing a larger fence, asked councillors to close the western portion of the beach indefinitely.
-
Council delays decision on cashless parking meters
Windsor city council wants to collect public input on cashless meters before going fully electronic.
-
Free public skating popular but expensive: City report
The City of Windsor lost more than $30,000 by offering free skating at four arenas.