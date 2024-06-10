Four arrested after early morning shooting in Forest Lawn

Four people have been arrested after a shooting in the Forest Lawn area just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

Police say they received multiple reports of gunshots around the 1800 block of 46 Street S.E.

Several blocks were closed while dog teams and officers searched for evidence and suspects in Forest Lawn and Forest Heights.

Investigators eventually found a gun and evidence of a shooting.

Four people have been arrested and officers do not believe anyone else was involved.

Police say there are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.